Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dark Look at 2021 CFDA Awards

The Olsen twins always show us how it's done.
Well, at least one of them is ready for a return to the spotlight... It's been two years since they last attended a public event together, but this time Ashley Olsen stepped out alone at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
For her rare solo appearance, Ashley went with her signature edgy attire, wearing an all-black outfit that featured an oversized blazer worn over her shoulders. In true Olsen fashion, it wasn't complete without a smudge of black eyeliner and her perfect pout.
The last time Mary-Kate Olsen, 35, walked a red carpet with her sister was in 2019 for the CFDA Awards. That night, they won their fifth CFDA award when they took home the prize for Award for Accessory Designer of the Year for their brand The Row.
The actresses-turned-fashion-designers are nominated again this year for the American Accessories Designer of the Year Award. The nominees also include Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Gabriela Hearst, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar.
Though the Olsens haven't attended a red carpet event together since before the pandemic, Ashley made her solo return in September. She attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills to support her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, whose father is founder of YES. For the occasion, she looked polished in a dark ensemble with a classic black coat.
The Full House stars founded The Row in 2006. Five years later, Mary-Kate made her final film appearance in Beastly.
Their fashion label focuses on "exceptional fabrics, impeccable details, and precise tailoring," according to their website. The sisters aim to use a "timeless perspective with subtle attitudes" to form an "irreverent classic signature" style. The site notes, "The Row's collections also explore the strength of simplistic shapes that speak to discretion and are based on uncompromising quality."
Since leaving Hollywood, Mary-Kate and Ashley have been quite private about their lives and business. In June, Mary-Kate told i-D magazine they are simply "discreet people," adding, "That's how we were raised." She feels they're both a "bit out of practice" when it comes to giving interviews.
Ashley explained that they don't want their brand to be all about their names and would rather let the fashion speak for itself.
"We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us. It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?" she shared, saying they created The Row with the goal of "making something of ourselves."