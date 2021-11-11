Married at First Sight's Zack and Michaela Turn Decision Day Into a Guessing Game

Watch : "Married at First Sight": Zack Threatens to Divorce Michaela

Buckle your seat belts, because Married at First Sight's finale turned out to be a very bumpy journey.

On the Nov. 10 episode of Lifetime's reality show, five couples met up with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles to answer the all-important question: Would you like to stay married or get a divorce?

For eight weeks, the couples participated in the unique social experiment in which strangers who've been matched by the experts wed moments after laying eyes on each other for the first time. So how did the couples do in Houston? Let's just say not everyone got their happy ending.

When Michaela, 30, and Zack, 27, appeared in front of the experts, viewers were expecting the two to quickly call it quits. After all, the pair was part of some of the most explosive fights of the season.

But to the surprise of some, Michaela appeared hopeful that the relationship could work. "I want to stay married," she said. "I want to see what the future looks like for us."