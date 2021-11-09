People's Choice Awards

Lady Gaga Shuts Down House of Gucci Premiere in Glamorous Purple Gown

Lady Gaga attended the U.K. premiere of House of Gucci wearing Gucci along with Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Cynthia Erivo and more stars.

Watch: Lady Gaga & Adam Driver: "House of Gucci" Cast vs. Real Family

Give Lady Gaga some applause!

The 35-year-old actress and singer attended the U.K. premiere of her new movie House of Gucci at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema in London on Nov. 9. Naturally, she wore a design from the fashion house and sported a semi-sheer purple gown from Gucci's Love Parade collection along with Tiffany & Co. jewels; long, sparkly, semi-sheer black gloves; fishnet stockings and platform boots.  

Mother Monster wasn't the only A-lister in attendance. Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Irons, Mãdãlina Ghenea, and Camille Cottin were among the stars to walk the red carpet, as well. 

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film. Reggiani was convicted of ordering the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (portrayed by Driver). According to The New York Times, she was released from prison in 2014 after serving 16 years behind bars.

House of Gucci will be released in the U.S. Nov. 24.

House of Gucci Cast vs. Real Life

To see photos from the premiere, scroll on.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver & Lady Gaga
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
Adam Driver
Lia Toby/Getty Images
Jared Leto
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Salma Hayek
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Cynthia Erivo
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Jeremy Irons
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Mãdãlina Ghenea
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Camille Cottin
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Jack Huston
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mark Burnett & Roma Downey

