Zendaya Proves She's a Fashion Icon With Her Red Hot CFDA Awards Look

Watch : Law Roach Talks Working With "Style Soulmate" Zendaya

All hail Zendaya.

On her history-making night at the 2021 CFDA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 25-year-old Euphoria star stepped out in a shocking red two-piece gown from Vera Wang, proving precisely why she's this year's Icon Award recipient. The Dune actress accessorized the bandeau and voluminous skirt with elegant and simple diamonds, while adding an extra pop of red with her manicure.

The actress is celebrating a milestone, as she's the youngest-ever star to be honored with the Icon Award. She joins an esteemed group of fashion's best and brightest, including Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, who have all been honored with the prestigious title in the past.

It's a major moment for Zendaya, who has been dazzling on red carpets since her rise to fame as a Disney child star. In the span of a decade, she's solidified her one-of-a-kind spot as a fashionista, an industry muse and the face of luxury brands Bulgari, Valentino and Lancôme.