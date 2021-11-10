Will Selling Sunset Season 4 Feature Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim's Romance?

Sorry Selling Sunset fans, the realtor romance won't be making it to our small-screens just yet.
We won't be getting a glimpse into Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship on season four of Selling Sunset after all, according to Cosmopolitan UK. In a recent interview with Stause, the publication explained that her relationship would not be included in this season, which premieres Nov. 24, as the Netflix hit began filming in March, and the pair announced that they were dating in July.
Before you get too bummed out, Stause did reveal a little about her headline-making romance. Namely, she confessed that she and Oppenheim went public "a little earlier than I would've liked."
"I felt like we were about to be outed by paparazzi photos," she continued. "But I didn't want people to think it was a mistake or they'd ‘caught us' doing something; I wanted to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand at dinner."
Many were in the dark about Stause and Oppenheim's relationship, as Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald told the magazine that she found out a week after the duo started dating. "We were out together and I noticed the way he was looking at her was different, so when she went to the bathroom I confronted him," she dished. "When she came back Jason said, ‘Sorry Chrishell, Mary knows'."
Though we are devastated that we won't see Stause and Oppenheim's relationship come to life this season, the ladies of Selling Sunset, including Amanza Smith, teased in the interview that we still have a lot to look forward to.
Stause shared that "two new cast members join [Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan], which definitely stirs the pot. You see me buying my new house, which is exciting, and I've got some celebrity clients including a basketball player and a Marvel actor. There are some awesome homes, too."
And for everyone craving a relationship storyline: we will learn a lot more about Smith's ex. "Viewers will finally hear what was going on with my kids' father," Smith said. "A lot of questions will finally be answered. It was liberating to talk about on camera. I wasn't trying to protect anyone's feelings, except for my children."
The 44-year-old real estate agent continued, "In season three, I kept a lot to myself, but after a year of not filming, I didn't hold back, and it was easy for me to share everything exactly how I wanted to."
Fitzgerald added that this season will bring some drama. "Without giving too much away, I think people can be deceptive. So, in season four viewers are going to have to pay attention to what's happening and put the pieces together, because there's a lot of crocodile tears… With editing it can look like people actually feel sorry for the person."
And far as the new agent Hernan goes, "I think the producers found out she had a history with Christine," Fitzgerald continued.
But Hernan isn't the only one that's going to face some drama this season. Fitzgerald, who once dated Oppenheim, had to deal with a storyline that suggested she was favored over the other agents because of her relationship, says that history is repeating itself. "It's already being put on Chrishell instead. That's what people are saying around the office… Well, one person is," she cryptically noted. Intriguing.
Selling Sunset season four premieres on Netflix on Nov. 24.