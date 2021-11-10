Will Selling Sunset Season 4 Feature Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim's Romance?

Watch : Why Chrishell Stause Kept Romance With Jason Oppenheim Secret

Sorry Selling Sunset fans, the realtor romance won't be making it to our small-screens just yet.

We won't be getting a glimpse into Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship on season four of Selling Sunset after all, according to Cosmopolitan UK. In a recent interview with Stause, the publication explained that her relationship would not be included in this season, which premieres Nov. 24, as the Netflix hit began filming in March, and the pair announced that they were dating in July.

Before you get too bummed out, Stause did reveal a little about her headline-making romance. Namely, she confessed that she and Oppenheim went public "a little earlier than I would've liked."

"I felt like we were about to be outed by paparazzi photos," she continued. "But I didn't want people to think it was a mistake or they'd ‘caught us' doing something; I wanted to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand at dinner."