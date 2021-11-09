You Missed These Secret Ed Sheeran Moments During His Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Watch : Adele's HILARIOUS Reaction to Album Competition With Ed Sheeran

Jimmy Fallon and Ed Sheeran played a secret game—and it was perfect.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the official Tonight Show TikTok released a special video with a hilarious reveal. Prior to the "Thinking Out Loud" singer's sit-down with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Nov. 8, he had joined the host backstage to come up with secret dares to slip into their interview that the audience wouldn't notice. Whoever successfully tossed a marker into a cup got to pick a dare that the other person had to do on camera.

For the first attempt, Jimmy said Ed would have to refer to himself in third person by his Instagram handle, "Teddy's Photos," for the duration of their chat.

Ed then suggested that Jimmy announce live on air that he was moving to a rival network to host a daytime talk show. Lucky for each of them, the markers didn't land—at least in that round.

In the second half of the video, things got interesting as both men landed on a dare. Jimmy dared the "Perfect" singer to "shiver" at one point of the interview, in honor of the successful single of the same name off his new album Equal. Ed dared Jimmy to say (not sing) "Baby Shark."