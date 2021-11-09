People's Choice Awards

See the Jaw-Dropping Moment Lance Bass Learns He's Related to Britney Spears

That pop star je ne sais quoi must be in the genes! See how NSYNC’s Lance Bass reacted when he found out his longtime friend Britney Spears is actually a distant cousin.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 09, 2021 8:52 PMTags
Watch: Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey's Nostalgic Boyband Reunion

When it comes to being a distant relative of Britney Spears, Lance Bass had no idea it was gonna be him.

The NSYNC alum, 42, found out that he and Spears, 39, are sixth cousins once removed while investigating his family tree on a new episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf series. The revelation came after Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, had to guess whether he was related to the "...Baby One More Time" singer, Faith Hill or Elvis Presley.

"I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way," Bass remarked, before guessing Presley. Meanwhile, Turchin went with Spears as his guess, prompting Bass to say that it would be "too good to be true."

Well, it turns out that God must have spent a little more time on Bass' family because he does indeed share a lineage with Spears. Having already been friends with the pop star for decades, Bass was floored by the discovery. 

"This is amazing. Oh my gosh!" Bass, who welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James with Turchin via surrogate last month, raved. "Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen. Well now I'm related to the queen of pop!"

 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"That is so crazy though, 'cause, I mean, I feel like she's my little sister and this whole time she's been my little cousin. And it makes sense because we were born an hour from each other. This is so cool," he added. "For some reason I always felt like we looked like family, even when we were kids. I mean, this means so much to me. She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing."

Bass and Spears' friendship goes way back to when both broke out on the pop music scene in the late '90s. In fact, Bass had opened up about his sexuality to Spears in 2004, two years before publicly coming out in 2006.

According to the "Bye Bye Bye" artist, he told Spears shortly after she had tied the knot with Jason Alexander in Las Vegas.

"I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening, and she was a little upset once she realized what she had done," he recalled during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019. "Because, you know, it was like a funny thing, and then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset. And so, I took her to her room, and we're sitting on the bed and she wouldn't stop crying. So, I was like, 'I'm gay.' And it made her stop crying. She chuckled."

Which other celebrities are related? Scroll on to find out!

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The rapper and Fast & Furious franchise star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be Luda's uncle.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since he married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The star of The Politician is also the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Phil & Lily Collins

Some Emily in Paris viewers were très shocked to discover Lily is the daughter of the English Grammy winner. 

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Dakota and Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Duchess of Cambridge are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him. At least, we assume he does.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Stephen & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the soulful "Stay With Me" crooner are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because their family is "huge."

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Liev & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images
Melissa & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and The View co-host are cousins.

Splash News
Daisy Lowe & Gavin Rossdale

The gorgeous British model is the eldest child of the Bush lead singer. The father and daugher first met when Lowe was 14 after she requested a paternity test. 

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Julia & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images
Lacey & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends star?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alexander & Stellan Skarsgård

The sexy True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage
Lily & Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Rashida & Quincy Jones

The gorgeous Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

Splash News; Getty Images
Tom Cruise & William Mapother

The Lost actor has a very famous cousin in the Mission: Impossible action star.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brandy & Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is first cousins with The Game actress and her brother, Ray J.

Brian To/FilmMagic
Charlie Sheen & Emilio Estevez

The Anger Management star is the youngest brother of The Breakfast Club actor.

Courtesy of Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard & Ron Howard

The Twilight actress probably gets great career advice from her pop, who directed Rush and A Beautiful Mind

Al Pereira/WireImage
Lenny Kravitz & Al Roker

The Today show host and the "American Woman" rocker are distant cousins.

