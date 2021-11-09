See the Jaw-Dropping Moment Lance Bass Learns He's Related to Britney Spears

Watch : Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Nick Lachey's Nostalgic Boyband Reunion

When it comes to being a distant relative of Britney Spears, Lance Bass had no idea it was gonna be him.

The NSYNC alum, 42, found out that he and Spears, 39, are sixth cousins once removed while investigating his family tree on a new episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & a Leaf series. The revelation came after Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, had to guess whether he was related to the "...Baby One More Time" singer, Faith Hill or Elvis Presley.

"I really hope it's Britney, but there's no way," Bass remarked, before guessing Presley. Meanwhile, Turchin went with Spears as his guess, prompting Bass to say that it would be "too good to be true."

Well, it turns out that God must have spent a little more time on Bass' family because he does indeed share a lineage with Spears. Having already been friends with the pop star for decades, Bass was floored by the discovery.