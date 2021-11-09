Hear Dr. Phil's Surprising Take on the Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Watch : Dr. Phil EXPLAINS Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson!

The doctor is in.

Dr. Phil stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to deliver an important diagnosis on several rumored celebrity couples, starting with none other than Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

In conversation with Daily Pop host (and his daughter-in-law!) Morgan Stewart and guest hosts Bobby Berk of Queer Eye and producer Mona Scott-Young, Dr. Phil got straight to the point: "Oh, I think they're dating."

Mona wanted clarification, asking, "Hooking up for headlines or really, really dating?"

The answer apparently doesn't have to be either/or, Dr. Phil responded.

"You can do both, right?" he said. "That doesn't mean you can't monetize your relationship. Why not monetize your relationship, if it's good for both of them, right?"

In giving his take, Dr. Phil explained that he's known Kim "a long time," and though he just recently met Pete, he described him as "a really nice guy."