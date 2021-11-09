Hear Dr. Phil's Surprising Take on the Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

The doctor is in.
Dr. Phil stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to deliver an important diagnosis on several rumored celebrity couples, starting with none other than Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
In conversation with Daily Pop host (and his daughter-in-law!) Morgan Stewart and guest hosts Bobby Berk of Queer Eye and producer Mona Scott-Young, Dr. Phil got straight to the point: "Oh, I think they're dating."
Mona wanted clarification, asking, "Hooking up for headlines or really, really dating?"
The answer apparently doesn't have to be either/or, Dr. Phil responded.
"You can do both, right?" he said. "That doesn't mean you can't monetize your relationship. Why not monetize your relationship, if it's good for both of them, right?"
In giving his take, Dr. Phil explained that he's known Kim "a long time," and though he just recently met Pete, he described him as "a really nice guy."
As E! readers are surely aware, Kim and Pete have recently been spotted on several outings together, sparking romance rumors. They were first photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm on Oct. 29, and later seen out to dinner in New York City on two separate occasions.
Neither star has yet to publicly comment on the outings.
Earlier this month, a source close to Kim told E! News that she "isn't looking to date anyone right now," but does feel chemistry with Pete. "Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her," the insider added at the time.
On Daily Pop, Dr. Phil weighed in on the future of another one of Kim's relationships when Morgan asked if the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West are "done for good."
"Or do you feel like there's a reconciliation in their future?" she added.
"Well, I have to tell you, I don't think there's a lot of stability there going forward, so I wouldn't predict any long-term relationship there," Dr. Phil responded, explaining that while Kim and Kanye may not have a romantic reconciliation, they'll always "co-parent very well."
"I think they're very decent people at heart and I think they both love their children very much, and I think they will co-parent. I think they are co-parenting very well," he continued. "That doesn't mean they don't have ups and downs, and I think Kanye has ups and downs, but I suspect that they'll have a good relationship going forward, but I don't think it will necessarily be together."
Speaking of couples who broke up and got back together, there's also Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to consider. Hear Dr. Phil's thoughts on the pair by watching the above Daily Pop clip!
