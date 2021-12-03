Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
You Won't Believe What the 2001 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Looked Like

It's time to travel 20 years back in time to some of the boldest looks in red carpet history!

We're taking a nostalgic walk down PCAs memory lane and proving that while some things definitely change (say, hairstyles and fashion trends), some things (and celebrities!) never go out of style. 

At the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards in January 2001, Julia Roberts made waves winning Favorite Movie Actress for capturing our hearts with Erin Brokovich, while everyone's favorite Friends Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow made our hearts jump accepting the Favorite TV Show award together.

To prepare for the 2021's People's Choice Awards, airing live Tuesday, Dec. 7, on E! and NBC, we're traveling back two decades ago to see what celebrities and stars wore on the big night. You won't believe these pics of everyone from a teenage Mandy Moore to up-and-comers 'NSYNC hanging out on the red carpet. 

Although twenty years is a long time, it also feels like it was just yesterday. 

Check out all of the stars who wowed at the ceremony 20 years ago and enjoy a little peek into pop culture yesteryear.

Scroll through the gallery below where style meets nostalgia and don't forget to tune into the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tearin' Up Our Hearts on the Red Carpet

At the height of boy band phenomena, 'NSYNC walked the PCAs carpet in early '00s fits that we don't want to say bye, bye, bye to. "The Dirty Pop" singers also won Favorite Group. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Friends Forever

The Central Perk aficionados and real-life friends Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow posed with their PCA for Friends' Favorite TV Show win. Aniston also took home Favorite TV Female Performer.

Chris Weeks/Liaison via Getty Images
Love Always, Mandy

Mandy Moore was the epitome of early '00s glam in this two-toned grey suit with gold embellishments that we just love. The This Is Us actress and singer has had major success in the years since, but we'll always be a fan of her early red carpet fashions.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Pretty Woman, Indeed

Julia Roberts commanded the 2001 PCAs red carpet in a chic and sophisticated blazer moment. The powerhouse actress won Favorite Movie Actress for her incredible performance in Erin Brockovich

Chris Weeks/Liaison
Flirty in Florals

Jessica Alba turned heads and made a floral debut in this silk gown that we can't get enough of. The action star's thrilling series Dark Angel won Favorite New TV Drama. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Country Royalty

Country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill gave us these smoky and sultry looks on the PCAs red carpet. Hill collected her award for Favorite Female Musical Performer. 

Scott Nelson/AFP via Getty Images
E.R. Royalty

The E.R. team left their nurse scrubs at home and posed with their PCA after winning Favorite TV Drama.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Beautiful, Bold & Bette

Triple threat Bette Midler razzled and dazzled in this sequins showstopper on the PCAs red carpet. The icon won Favorite Actress in a New TV Series for her show—aptly titled Bette.

Araldo Di Crollalanza/Shutterstock
Handsome Danson

Actor Ted Danson looked dashing in this suit with a pair of smart frames that frame The Good Place alum's sharp features. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Stuckeyville Squad

The Ed cast cleaned up and represented Stuckeyville, Ohio when they nabbed Favorite New TV Comedy.

Chris Weeks/Liaison via Getty Images
Meet the Seafoam

Actress Teri Polo accepted the PCA for Favorite Comedy Motion Picture for the smash hit Meet The Parents.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Garth in Charge

The country legend kept it classic on the PCAs red carpet sporting a black cowboy hat. Garth Brooks posed with his award for Favorite Male Musical Performer.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Going for the Gold with The Green Mile

Michael Clarke Duncan was all smiles in the winner's circle, posing with double PCAs for Favorite Movie and Favorite Dramatic Movie in the groundbreaking The Green Mile.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Grins and Goodman

It was grins galore for John Goodman who took home the Favorite Actor in a New Series for Normal, Ohio.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Survivor Squad

The Survivor squad posed with their award for Favorite Reality Based Show.

Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Chic & Classy

Actors Roma Downey and Michael Nouri keep it chic and classy on the PCAs red carpet with just the right touch of purple sequins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The (Dapper) Patriot

Mel Gibson looked ever-so-handsome in this smart tux and bow tie situation. The leading man's work in The Patriot helped him scoop up double wins for Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Dramatic Actor. 

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

