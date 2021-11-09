TikTok Star Remi Bader Is Bringing the Cyber Week Deals With Bravo's Impulse Try Livestreams

Who's ready to get their shop on?

If you're deep in your Cyber Week training, practicing your reflex clicking for sale drops or researching the items you want to score for your loved ones, we're right there with you. Thankfully, Remi Bader is here to take the stress out of holiday shopping!

Today it was announced the body-positive TikTok star will host a three-part livestream shopping event on the E! News and BravoTV Instagram handles to help you get all of your holiday shopping needs taken care of before December arrives.

"Inclusivity, body neutrality, and vulnerability are at the core of all the content I create, and I'm beyond excited to collaborate with NBCUniversal and its partners to bring these messages to our audiences," Remi explained. "With Impulse Try, we're highlighting the brands, the products and the icons who are making it possible for everyone – no matter their shape, size, or style – to feel amazing in their own skin, without compromising or changing who they are. I can't wait for our fans to tune in and shop with me."