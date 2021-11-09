Will Smith Calls Out This Fresh Prince Episode for Jumping the Shark

Watch : Will Smith Gives Tour of the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Mansion

The prince of Bel-Air is now the king of tell-alls.

From wanting to date his co-star Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), to making the decision to end The Fresh Prince of Bel–Air, Will Smith shares shocking secrets from his life and career in his new memoir, Will.

The hit sitcom, starring Smith, Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Daphne Reid and James Avery, premiered in 1990 and aired until 1996, when we said goodbye to the beloved Banks family. In his memoir, Smith explains that there was good reason for the show to end after six seasons. "The storylines were becoming increasingly hokey and it was difficult to maintain the 'Freshness,'" the actor writes in his book. "Anyone who has ever been on a sitcom can tell you the episode in which their show jumped the shark."