Bella Hadid Shares Tearful Selfies While Reflecting on "Breakdowns and Burnouts"

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares "Truth" About Lyme Disease Symptoms

Bella Hadid is sending an important message about mental health.

In a post shared to Instagram on Nov. 9, the 25-year-old model reminded anyone who is struggling that they are not alone.

While fans are used to seeing Hadid pose for photo shoots and walk runways, she told her followers life isn't always as picture-perfect as it seems. She then shared a video of Willow Smith that resonated with her.

"That feeling of not thinking that you're good enough or being insecure about your art is natural but at the same time, I feel like it's taught," the 21-year-old artist said in the clip. "All humans are different, every single human has something so unique and special to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they're here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some sort of way. We're gonna come together in our flaws, in our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and as natural. That's what's going to break down those walls and make everyone be like, 'Nah, I understand you and your pain and your joy. We're gonna be okay.'"