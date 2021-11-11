CMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Emily Blunt Turns Heads in Her Boldest Look Yet for the 2021 CFDA Awards Red Carpet

Not only is Emily Blunt at the helm of this year’s CFDA Awards as host, she’s also made her unmistakable mark on the red carpet. See the star’s glamorous look.

You may want to find a quiet place to scream once you see Emily Blunt's latest look.

Unsurprisingly, the actress and host of the 2021 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards took our breath away with her red carpet look for the fashion-forward ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 10. For the prestigious event, the A Quiet Place star stunned in a bright orange pantsuit from nominee Christopher John Rogers, which she paired with layered necklaces that elevated her polished look.

As CFDA chairman Tom Ford explained in a statement about the fitting choice, "Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room. The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year's CFDA Awards."

Emily's hosting duties follow in the fashionable footsteps of previous CFDA Awards hosts including Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Andy Cohen and Seth Meyers.

This year's CFDA honorees include Zendaya, who is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award; Anya Taylor-Joy, who will be presented with the Face of the Year prize; and designer Dapper Dan, who will be honored with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

As for who inspires Emily in the fashion arena? The answer may surprise you.

"Mary Poppins is effortlessly stylish," the actress, who played the role in the 2018 remake, told Elle UK in an interview later that year. "But I think if I went out dressed like that every day, I would get mobbed, and also, I would stick out like a sore thumb." As for her real-life inspo? "I'm going to go with Blake Lively," Emily answered, jokingly adding, "Give me all of your clothes."

We agree, but Emily is at the top of our list, too—especially after tonight.

