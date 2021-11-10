All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 4 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note with Michelle Young saying goodbye to Jamie. This week she raced cars with Martin, attended a private concert with Andy Grammer, and she even got some help from Brie and Nikki Bella, who hosted one of the dates.
Of course, there was a lot of drama, but we are also starting to see some strong love connections form. And, of course, we cannot forget about the fashions. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our screens with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to.
Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Revolve, Nordstrom Rack, Farfetch, Intermix, Retrofete, Saks Fifth Avenue, Verishop, Bloomingdales, P448, Shopbop, and A.L.C.
Michelle started out the episode with a girl chat with Kaitlyn, debriefing the previous drama and looking forward to the dates ahead. Michelle kept it casual for the talk, rocking an adorable t-shirt dress.
Rag & Bone The Knit Colorblock T-Shirt Dress
This easy-to-wear, slouchy t-shirt dress has color-blocked elements. It's the perfect, cut, but not-trying-too-hard look.
Michelle went for a casual, all-black look for her first one-on-one date with Martin. Michelle raced around the track in a black tank top, cargo pants, and combat boots with a belt.
Lest Ali Cropped Ribbed Stretch-Knit Tank
This ribbed cropped tank top is endlessly versatile. Wear it on its own or layer it with the other pieces in your closet. The closet must-have is incredibly soft, stretch knit top is also available in camel.
Isabel Marant Lecce Knotted Leather Belt
This is another versatile piece for your wardrobe. This black belt can be styled multiple ways. You can rock it as a waist belt or wear it down low on your hips. It's also available in brown.
Moncler Cargo Stretch Joggers
Sure, these are a splurge for a lot of us, but you will definitely get a lot of wear out of this investment piece. These joggers have a relaxed fit and functional pockets. The pants are easy to dress up or you can just rock them casually if you want to have a low key look.
AllSaints Donita Women's Combat Boots Black
Once again, we have another wardrobe essential. If you don't have a pair of black combat boots, they are so worth the investment. Wear them day or night, dressed up or dressed down. They work with just about any outfit. This lace-up style has a side zipper and the oh-so-trendy lug sole.
For the dinner portion of her date with Martin, Michelle wore a bright, fuchsia body-con dress.
AZ Factory MyBody Stretch-Knit Mini Dress
This fuchsia dress is made from figure-hugging, stretchy fabric. The mini dress has wide straps and a plunging neckline. This head-turning cocktail dress is also available in black.
Michelle ditched the sequin gowns in favor of a comfy, coordinated, beige lounge set for her group date with the guys, who all wore pajamas and robes.
A.L.C. Greyson Ribbed Crop Tank
Style this beige crop top with the matching shorts, or you can mix things up with a skirt, leather, pants, jeans. There are so many styling possibilities with this super soft cropped tank top.
A.L.C. Billie Striped Shorts
Complete the look with these super cozy, matching, beige shorts. They have a super-relaxed fit and a drawstring so you can adjust them to your comfort.
The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn epitomized cozy coolness during the group date in their jumpsuits. Tayshia wore a white jumpsuit with a pair of pink, fuzzy slippers. Kaitlyn wore her grey jumpsuit with some glittery low-top sneakers.
Saylor X REVOLVE Molly Jumpsuit
It doesn't get more chic than this white jumpsuit. You can wear it for a casual event or you can very easily dress it up with jewelry and some heels.
Nordstrom
These slippers are one of those immediate "add to cart" items. The plush slippers have a rubber sole, which is perfect if you need to step outside of the house. They also come in grey.
Marissa Webb Red Eye French Terry Zip Front Jumpsuit
If you ever wanted to wear a sweatshirt, but allover, just get this grey, french terry jumpsuit. It's comfortable, it's cool, it's everything.
P448 John Glitter Yeti
Stand out with these glittery sneakers. The suede-trim shoes are great for everyday wear or to bring some street style to a dressed up look.
For the group date after party, Michelle told the guys that they do not make her "feel seen." It was a tough conversation to have, but everyone was receptive and comforting in response. Obviously, the focal point of the night was Michelle getting her feelings heard, but she also delivered another fashionable moment for us in a brown, two-piece ensemble.
Ronny Kobo Dawn Top & Dakota Linen Pants
There's nothing that makes you feel more put-together than wearing a matching, two-piece outfit, right? The crop top is made from linen fabric with textured pleats and a smocked back. The pants have a paperbag waist and gathered cuffs at the legs. They also come with a removable belt.
For the daytime portion of her one-on-one date with Rick, Michelle looked adorable (as per usual) in a black and white, knit crop top.
Ramy Brook Jenna Crochet Crop Top
We just love anything crochet. This tank has a deep, v-neckline and a cropped length.
Both Kaitlyn and Tayshia went for glittery mini dresses for their rose ceremony appearance. Tayshia shined in a red, long sleeve dress while Kaitlyn wore a colorful, sequined, strapless dress.
If you missed the fashions from episode 2, click here to see all of the great styles from Michelle, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn.