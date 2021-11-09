How Tom Brady Helped 10-Year-Old Fan Beat Cancer

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is passing inspiration beyond the field.

On Monday, Nov. 9, 10-year-old Noah Reeb shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show how the famed quarterback helped him beat brain cancer. In March, Noah's mother, Jacque, posted a video of Tom giving the young super fan words of encouragement.

"I just want to let you know, I'm thinking about you. I'm with you," the 44-year-old athlete said in part during the personal video. "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,' hang tough, you're going to be great I know it. And get well soon. Take care."

Noah went on to beat cancer and, as promised by his parents, attend a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to celebrate in October. After the game, Tom noticed Noah's sign, which read "Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer," and walked to the stands to place a Buccaneers hat on his head and congratulate him.