Terry Bradshaw Has the Best Reaction to Daughter Erin's Pregnancy on The Bradshaw Bunch

Touchdown!
Erin Bradshaw has some exciting news to announce on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch! As she tells her siblings and dad Terry Bradshaw in this exclusive sneak peek clip, she and her husband Scott Weiss "have a new addition to the family."
Terry's been vocal about wanting more grandchildren, so it's no surprise that he's immediately thrilled. However, Erin's not talking about a baby (yet!).
Cue Scott bringing out an adorable puppy named Tito.
"We came all the way here for a f--king puppy?" Terry hilariously says in a confessional before telling Erin and Scott, "I'll tell you what I look forward to: When you invite me over here and say, 'Bingo. Got one in the oven.'"
Lucky for him, the couple then brings out their other dog, who just so happens to be wearing a baby bib that says "Big Brother."
Terry doesn't react, though.
"He didn't get it," Scott whispers to Erin.
At this point, other family members start catching on. Terry, however, remains out of the loop even after Scott begins dropping hints.
Thankfully, Erin hands him a sign that makes everything crystal clear. It reads "Baby Weiss arriving December 2021" and features a sonogram photo.
"Get outta here!" Terry yells with the biggest smile on his face.
Erin's sister Rachel Bradshaw joins the chorus of screams and everyone begins relaying their congratulations.
In a confessional, Terry is still thrilled, jumping off the couch to shout "TOUCHDOWN!" with his arms in the air.
Meanwhile, the family is asking Erin whether she thinks the baby is a boy or a girl. Terry tries to guess by looking at the sonograph photo, and despite him seeing something that "looks like a stick," his wife Tammy reassures him it's too early to tell.
Watch more of the joyful announcement in the above clip, and catch more of the family's shenanigans on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, only on E!.