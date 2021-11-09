Camila Cabello's Gorgeous $3.95 Million Mansion Will Have You Saying "My Oh My"

Watch : Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

Camila Cabello's California mansion may come with a major price tag—but from the looks of these photos, it's worth it.

The "Havana" singer's 3,570-square-foot home near Los Angeles' Sunset Strip is officially for sale, E! News can confirm. The Mediterranean-style villa, which Cabello shelled out $3.375 million for in April 2019, features four bathrooms and four bedrooms—one of which was converted into a recording studio perfect for the hit singer.

The home is also equipped for entertaining with ample dining space as well as a backyard fit for a star-studded soiree or relaxing oasis depending on the mood. Outside, the house features a multi-level deck with a saltwater pool, as well as a fireplace, a designated BBQ spot, a firepit and multiple seating areas.

While it's unclear where Cabello will call home next, judging by the photos of this grand property, she's leaving behind a slice of California paradise.