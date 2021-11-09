People's Choice Awards

Camila Cabello's Gorgeous $3.95 Million Mansion Will Have You Saying "My Oh My"

Camila Cabello is selling her Los Angeles home for nearly $4 million. Is the steep price tag worth it? See inside the "Havana" singer's stunning property with these photos below.

Camila Cabello's California mansion may come with a major price tag—but from the looks of these photos, it's worth it. 

The "Havana" singer's 3,570-square-foot home near Los Angeles' Sunset Strip is officially for sale, E! News can confirm. The Mediterranean-style villa, which Cabello shelled out $3.375 million for in April 2019, features four bathrooms and four bedrooms—one of which was converted into a recording studio perfect for the hit singer. 

The home is also equipped for entertaining with ample dining space as well as a backyard fit for a star-studded soiree or relaxing oasis depending on the mood. Outside, the house features a multi-level deck with a saltwater pool, as well as a fireplace, a designated BBQ spot, a firepit and multiple seating areas. 

While it's unclear where Cabello will call home next, judging by the photos of this grand property, she's leaving behind a slice of California paradise.

But don't just take our word for it—keep scrolling to see inside! Spoiler alert: You'll definitely want to work from home here. 

Neue Focus
Family Time

When it comes to lounging, it doesn't get much chicer than this. 

Neue Focus
Compliments to the Chef

A date night at home with Shawn Mendes just got a lot more delicious thanks to this kitchen. 

Neue Focus
Dinner Is Served

At this table, there's plenty of room. 

Neue Focus
All Dressed Up

There's no shortage of space in this closet for a star's designer duds. 

Neue Focus
Sweet Dreams

It wouldn't be hard to get a good night's rest in this luxe bedroom. 

Neue Focus
Making Music

All that's missing from this room is a singer. 

