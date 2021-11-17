Last Chance to Vote!

Find Out Why Kendra Wilkinson Is Already Crying at Her Cubicle in Cute Kendra Sells Hollywood Clip

"You have no idea what it took to get here," Kendra Wilkinson cries in a sneak peek at Kendra Sells Hollywood, premiering on Nov. 17. Watch the moving clip here.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 17, 2021 5:00 PMTags
From Girls Next Door to Realtor In Office! 

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson kicks off her real estate career in the highly anticipated Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, premiering tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 17. An exclusive sneak peek shows Kendra experiencing plenty of firsts as a bona fide agent. 

"Oh my god, my name's on there! What the hell?" Kendra exclaims as she first walks into her realty office. "Oh my god, this is crazy. I've never had an office before." 

From living at the Playboy Mansion to now selling mansions, Kendra says, "I've done so many amazing things in my life, but seeing my name on the cubicle was it for me. That's the top for me."  

In June 2020, Wilkinson shared with fans on Instagram that she had passed her real estate exam on the first try, just two weeks after celebrating her 35th birthday. The mother of two later joined agency Douglas Elliman. 

To her new coworkers, Kendra adorably adds in the clip, "I'm not even joking with you, this is like...I'm going to cry." 

And Kendra's colleague Michael Feld recognizes her determination to succeed. "She wants this. She wants to work hard," he explains in a confessional. "I give her a lot of credit. That's admirable."

Discovery +

In other words, Michael continues, "She's hungry. I can tell Kendra wants it, absolutely." 

Even Kendra can't contain her own excitement to be part of a real estate team. "You have no idea how big this is for me," she gushes. "I'm just really thankful, just being here today. You have no idea what it took to get here. That was the reminder that holy f––k, I really earned my right to have this fighting chance to be successful in a business. But this is just the start." 

Watch the cute clip above ahead of tonight's series premiere!

Kendra Sells Hollywood premieres Wednesday, Nov 17 on Discovery+.  

