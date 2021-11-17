Find Out Why Kendra Wilkinson Is Already Crying at Her Cubicle in Cute Kendra Sells Hollywood Clip

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson Cries Tears of Joy at First Desk Job

From Girls Next Door to Realtor In Office!

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson kicks off her real estate career in the highly anticipated Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood, premiering tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 17. An exclusive sneak peek shows Kendra experiencing plenty of firsts as a bona fide agent.

"Oh my god, my name's on there! What the hell?" Kendra exclaims as she first walks into her realty office. "Oh my god, this is crazy. I've never had an office before."

From living at the Playboy Mansion to now selling mansions, Kendra says, "I've done so many amazing things in my life, but seeing my name on the cubicle was it for me. That's the top for me."

In June 2020, Wilkinson shared with fans on Instagram that she had passed her real estate exam on the first try, just two weeks after celebrating her 35th birthday. The mother of two later joined agency Douglas Elliman.

To her new coworkers, Kendra adorably adds in the clip, "I'm not even joking with you, this is like...I'm going to cry."