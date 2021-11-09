Adrien Brody Teases His Future on Succession

Watch : Kieran Culkin Has "No Idea" About "Succession" Season 3

Spoiler Alert: Succession's season three episode details of "Lion in the Meadow" are here below.

They got a lot more than fresh air on that hike, that's for sure.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Succession's explosive season three episode introduced its newest character, Josh Aaronson, a beanie—wearing, billionaire played by Adrien Brody.

Fans are already asking if the Oscar winner's scene—stealing appearance on the HBO drama is just the start of great things to come for the character. In an interview in Variety, Adrian said about a possible return on the show, "I would love that. I don't have an answer for you, but I sure would love that. I'm a big fan of the show, so that would be cool."

Adrien plays a wealthy investor who holds powerful chips in the future of embattled Waystar Royco. When Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) fly out to pay Josh a visit on his private island, he takes them on an outdoor hike on the sand that turns out not to be so beachy-keen.

Expressing his distaste in the Roy family's civil war, which is jeopardizing his investment, he asks the warring father and son, "Where does it end? This friction?..."I thought my family was f--ked up," he says, "this is next level."