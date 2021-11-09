Why Michael Che Isn’t Volunteering to Babysit Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s “Adorable” Baby Boy

Watch : Colin Jost Reveals Name of His & Scarlett Johansson's Baby Boy

Michael Che might wait a few years before babysitting Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's son.

During a Monday, Nov. 8, interview on The Tonight Show, the Saturday Night Live cast member gave his Weekend Update co-anchor and the Black Widow star's son Cosmo a rave review, calling him a "cute kid."

However, cute baby review aside, the 38-year-old comedian needs his friend's bundle of joy to do a little bit more. "Babies are fun for like a second," he quipped to host Jimmy Fallon about his initial meeting with Cosmo. "You know they don't do much after you've looked at them and they just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight. It's like ‘get this wiggly thing away from me.'"

Though Michael does admit, "It's an adorable baby. It's Colin and Scarlett's baby together."

When asked about potentially babysitting Cosmo, Michael might be open to it, but parents have to be open to his style of caretaking.