Blake Lively’s Red Hot Dress Might Just Make Your Holiday List

Blake Lively's style continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.



And no further proof is needed after the outfit what the actress wore for her appearance in NYC on Monday, Nov. 8. The Gossip Girl alum stepped out in sleek style for a celebration held at the Empire State Building, hosted by British Airways and NYC & Company.



For the festive evening, the 34-year-old star stunned in a red satin taffeta Georges Chakra cold-shoulder mini dress, which had gorgeous details including a bow and embellishments. As for her accessories, she rocked ruby red earrings and high heels as a perfect match from head to toe.



The celebration at the NYC landmark marked the end of the pandemic travel ban in the U.S. for U.K. visitors that had been in place for more than a year. Travelers from the U.K. are now able to visit the U.S. with proof of vaccination.