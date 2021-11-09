Pete Davidson Hints at Fans' Surprised Reactions to His Outings With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson has something to get off his chest, but it might not be quite what fans were expecting.
The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member visited Late Night on Monday, Nov. 8, where he and host Seth Meyers alluded to the online chatter surrounding Pete and Kim Kardashian. During the talk show's episode, where Kim was never mentioned by name, Seth started the conversation by appearing as though he was about to ask his guest about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, but it ended up to be a comedic misdirection.
"I want to address something—I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor," Seth began, leading to cheers from the audience. "This is something you've been reading a lot about in the press." The host also told Pete, "We appreciate you doing it here."
Pete played along by sharing, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."
He then delivered the punchline with, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out." This was a reference to the new animated streaming series The Freak Brothers, which features Pete as a member of the voice talent that includes Woody Harrelson, John Goodman and Tiffany Haddish.
Pete and Kim raised eyebrows in recent weeks after being spotted on a number of outings together. First, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm theme park in Orange County, Calif. on Oct. 29. In the ensuing days, they were seen enjoying dinner out in New York City on two separate occasions.
Neither star has publicly addressed their outings.
Earlier this month, an insider told E! News that while the SKIMS founder "isn't looking to date anyone right now," she does feel chemistry with Pete. "Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her," the source added at the time.
Last month, Pete and Kim shared a kiss during an SNL sketch about an awkward date when she hosted the venerable NBC comedy series.
