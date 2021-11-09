Drake Breaks Silence About "Devastating Tragedy" After Performing at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Watch : Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Drake is addressing the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival.

The rapper, who made a surprise onstage appearance at Travis Scott's Houston show on Friday, Nov. 5, took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8 to express his condolences. The concert left eight people dead and 25 others hospitalized, police previously confirmed.

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy," Drake said in his post. "I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself."

He continued, "My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

More than a dozen concertgoers have filed lawsuits against Travis, as well as the event's organizers. One concertgoer, Kristian Paredes, named Drake in a lawsuit that was also named Travis, Live Nation and Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, citing negligence.