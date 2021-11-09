Lady Gaga Embodies Italian Glam With Her House of Gucci-Inspired Makeup Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming film House of Gucci, where she serves up some major style moments (and some intense drama, of course). In real life, the singer was inspired by her time shooting the movie in Italy, which led to the creation of the first-ever holiday collection with her cosmetics brand Haus Laboratories. The capsule collection is only here for a limited time, and these are products you don't want to miss.

From the innovative gel-to-powder formulas, to the skincare-minded ingredients, and the universally-flattering pigments, the Casa Gaga Italian Glam Capsule Collection makes its mark as a truly unique set of products.