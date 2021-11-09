People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Which Two Pairs Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Janet Jackson Night

The Dancing With the Stars partners got nasty in honor of Janet Jackson Night. Find out which two stars lost their rhythm ahead of the semifinals, and see everyone's scores.

The Dancing With the Stars pairs stamped their passports for rhythm nation this week.

As E! News exclusively learned earlier this month, the ABC competition series celebrated Janet Jackson Night on Monday, Nov. 8, with each duo dancing to one of the pop icon's beloved hits. Plus, the singer appeared on video to chat with host Tyra Banks at the start of the double-elimination episode, which determined who would be heading to the semifinals. 

"I love all styles, all types of dance," Janet explained. "It's a way to express yourself—another way, I should say, to express yourself. If you don't do it through words, another way you can express yourself—through dance."

The evening featured incredible performances, including perfect scores for Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots and Melora Hardin. However, some of the rehearsal footage reflected the increased tension, as Amanda was seen at one point telling partner Alan Bersten he was "so rude."

In the bottom three this week were Melora, Jimmie Allen and Olivia Jade. Olivia and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were the first two sent home, due to the lowest combination of votes and scores. Then the judges unanimously voted to save Melora, meaning Jimmie and partner Emma Slater were also eliminated. 

Keep scrolling to see all the scores from the entire season. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC/Maarten de Boer
JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 29 points
Week 2: 31 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 40 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 39 points
Week 8: 39 points plus two bonus points

Total: 314 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 32 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 32 points (Heroes), 36 points (Villains)
Week 5: 39 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points

Total: 303 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Melora Hardin & Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 36 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 36 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points

Total: 299 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Suni Lee & Sasha Farber

Week 1: 28 points
Week 2: 28 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 33 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 33 points plus one bonus point
Week 8: 40 points plus two bonus points

Total: 293 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 27 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 34 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 38 points

Total: 266 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 25 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 33 points (Villains)
Week 5: 28 points
Week 6: 40 points
Week 7: 32 points plus two bonus points
Week 8: 35 points

Total: 265 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater

Week 1: 22 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 30 points (Heroes), 37 points (Villains)
Week 5: 34 points
Week 6: 38 points
Week 7: 38 points 
Week 8: 32 points

Total: 288 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Olivia Jade & Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 27 points
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 35 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 36 points
Week 7: 38 points plus four bonus points
Week 8: 36 points

Total: 296 out of 350

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: The Miz & Witney Carson

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 26 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 34 points (Villains)
Week 5: 32 points
Week 6: 34 points
Week 7: 32 points

Total: 235 out of 310

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 26 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 29 points (Heroes), 30 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points
Week 6: 32 points

Total: 198 out of 270

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Melanie C & Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 27 points
Week 2: 30 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 31 points (Heroes), 35 points (Villains)
Week 5: 36 points

Total: 181 out of 230

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Matt James & Lindsay Arnold

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 22 points
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 26 points (Heroes), 31 points (Villains)

Total: 123 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 24 points
Week 2: 23 points
Week 3: 19 points
Week 4: 25 points (Heroes), 27 points (Villains)

Total: 118 out of 190

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 25 points
Week 2: 24 points
Week 3: 21 points

Total: 70 out of 110

ABC/Maarten de Boer
ELIMINATED: Martin Kove & Britt Stewart

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 15 points

Total: 28 out of 80

