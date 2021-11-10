You Co-Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Fuel Romance Rumors With Los Angeles Outing

Watch : Victoria Pedretti Hopes "You" Character Teaches Self Love

Are Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold dating, or are they just getting a fresh start on their errands?

The You co-stars, who play Love Quinn and Theo Engler on the killer Netflix series, are fueling romance rumors after they were spotted performing some domestic duties—like shopping for toilet paper and laundry detergent—on Sunday, Nov. 7, in Los Angeles. The pair were photographed with both coffee and household supplies in hand during the outing.

For their day out, Victoria, 26, rocked in an L.A. Dodgers T-shirt, grey pants and an oversized blazer. She completed her look with a protective face mask and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, her 27-year-old castmate ​sported a graphic tee, navy blue slacks and brown sneakers, capping off his ensemble with a mask of his own.

Per Page Six, the twosome were later seen entering and leaving a house together in entirely different outfits. Though Victoria kept her Joe Goldberg-esque hat on for her second outfit of the day, she switched things up by pairing a polka dot top with blue jeans and a black leather jacket. Dylan, on the other hand, opted for a black shirt and dark denim shorts.