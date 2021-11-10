You Co-Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Fuel Romance Rumors With Los Angeles Outing

Are Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold dating, or are they just getting a fresh start on their errands?
The You co-stars, who play Love Quinn and Theo Engler on the killer Netflix series, are fueling romance rumors after they were spotted performing some domestic duties—like shopping for toilet paper and laundry detergent—on Sunday, Nov. 7, in Los Angeles. The pair were photographed with both coffee and household supplies in hand during the outing.
For their day out, Victoria, 26, rocked in an L.A. Dodgers T-shirt, grey pants and an oversized blazer. She completed her look with a protective face mask and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, her 27-year-old castmate sported a graphic tee, navy blue slacks and brown sneakers, capping off his ensemble with a mask of his own.
Per Page Six, the twosome were later seen entering and leaving a house together in entirely different outfits. Though Victoria kept her Joe Goldberg-esque hat on for her second outfit of the day, she switched things up by pairing a polka dot top with blue jeans and a black leather jacket. Dylan, on the other hand, opted for a black shirt and dark denim shorts.
Neither Victoria or Dylan have commented on social media about the outing, though that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that the two living out some sort of Madre Linda fantasy in real life. As one Twitter user put it, the duo hanging out and spending time together offscreen "is my newest obsession."
Though viewers were introduced to Victoria in season two of You, when Joe Goldberg (Penn Badley) fell head-over-heels obsessed with her character Love, Dylan stole the show in the series' third season as the couple's college student neighbor Theo. While Theo did make fans question if Love would be actually better off with someone else, Victoria previously told E! News that she believes Love and Joe are right for each other until death do them part.
"I do see them as soulmates," Victoria said. "I think that they're uniquely capable of fulfilling each other's weaknesses, and their strengths are really there to support and uphold each other."
However, that doesn't mean Joe and Love have the perfect marriage. She explained, "If they had the courage and wherewithal to be vulnerable and open themselves up to each other, to maybe take some time apart to really work on themselves and their own trauma and loving themselves, yeah, they'd have a lot more to offer each other and a real relationship to build."
Penn added of the onscreen husband-and-wife duo, "They are actually perfect for each other, but as long as they misunderstand this sort of natured purpose of a relationship—which is not just about personal fulfillment and stuff like that—then they're not going to go anywhere. And that's a struggle we all encounter."