Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bombs During Emotional 2023 SAG Awards Speech

Watch : SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech was everything, everywhere all at once—but in the best way.

The legendary actress shut down the house at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26 after taking home the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once. (See all of the winners here.)

If anything, Michelle's speech deserved its own award, as she not only dropped major f--k and s--t bombs, but championed more diversity and inclusion in entertainment.

"I think if I speak, my heart will explode," she began. "SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up."

And this is where the Crazy Rich Asians star didn't hold back the emotions, after explaining that she's been up against titans in the industry.

"S--t. F--k," she continued, with a roaring applause from the audience. "Wow, thank you. Thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me."