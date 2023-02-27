Michelle Yeoh Drops F-Bombs During Emotional 2023 SAG Awards Speech

Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Female Actor in a Leading Role category at the 2023 SAG Awards, sharing, "We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible."

By Alyssa Morin Feb 27, 2023 3:26 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: SAG Awards 2023 Nominations: Zendaya, Austin Butler & More

Michelle Yeoh's acceptance speech was everything, everywhere all at once—but in the best way.

The legendary actress shut down the house at the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26 after taking home the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All At Once. (See all of the winners here.)

If anything, Michelle's speech deserved its own award, as she not only dropped major f--k and s--t bombs, but championed more diversity and inclusion in entertainment.

"I think if I speak, my heart will explode," she began. "SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up."

And this is where the Crazy Rich Asians star didn't hold back the emotions, after explaining that she's been up against titans in the industry.

"S--t. F--k," she continued, with a roaring applause from the audience. "Wow, thank you. Thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me."

photos
2023 SAG Awards: Best Dressed Stars

Michelle referenced Sally Field's Lifetime Achievement Award speech, adding, "You said all the right things because we're here because we love what we do."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's Red Carpet Return

3

SAG Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

Before concluding, the 60-year-old star shared an important message about representation.

"Thank you for giving me a seat at the table," Michelle said. "So many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible and I'm grateful."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Of course, Michelle's acceptance speech wasn't the only note-worthy moment of the 2023 SAG Awards. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous looks and OMG highlights from the ceremony.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Zendaya

In Valentino with Bvlgari jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Hannah Einbinder

In Staud with De Beers jewelry

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Coolidge

In Saint Laurent

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

In Giambattista Valli Couture with De Beers jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Poehler

In Roland Mouret

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Sarah Burns

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Cate Blanchett

In Armani Privé

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen & Lauren Miller

Seth in Fendi; Lauren in Emilia Wickstead

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jeremy Allen White

In Louis Vuitton with Vacheron Constantin jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Colin Farrell

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keeley Karsten

In Tarik Ediz 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Kerry Condon

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Yeoh

In Schiaparelli Couture with Moussaieff jewelry 

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Claire Foy

In Prada

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christina Applegate & Sadie Grace LeNoble

Christina in Christian Siriano 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Eugene Levy

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza

In Michael Kors

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jackie & Adam Sandler

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Brendan Fraser

In ZEGNA

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Jessie Buckley

In Christian Dior Couture with Fernando Jorge jewelry 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jeff Bridges & Susan Geston

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Este Haim

In Louis Vuitton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sarah Polley

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Michelle Williams

In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheila Atim

In Christopher John Rogers

photos
View More Photos From SAG Awards 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's Red Carpet Return

3

SAG Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

4

See All the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

5

In Defense of "Boring Bachelor" Zach Shallcross