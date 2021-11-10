CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : CMA Awards 2020: See the Cutest Couples of the Night

Dust off that cowboy hat and pick up those cowboy boots. There's a party happening in Nashville.

In case you didn't already guess, the 2021 CMA Awards are here and the biggest names in country music are coming together for a night of fashion, awards and more.

Broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena, the live telecast is expected to feature 20 unforgettable performances from artists like Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert.

As for possible winners, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the way with five nominations each including Entertainer of the Year. Not to be outdone, Gabby Barrett earned an impressive four nods such as New Artist of the Year.

And it's impossible not to mention Luke Bryan, who will serve as the evening's host. Anything can happen when the American Idol judge is with his closest buddies. "This is a pinch me moment!" Luke previously shared on Instagram. "Don't miss country music's biggest night."