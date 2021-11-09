You Won't Believe Which Vampire Diaries Alum Is Heading to Legacies

Watch : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

Originals fans, you can officially start freaking out over this fangtastic news!

That's right, Rebekah Mikaelson is back and ready for her debut on Legacies. On Monday, Nov. 8, TV Line announced that Claire Holt will be reprising her role as Hope's aunt on the Nov.11 episode of the CW supernatural series. Holt's return comes three years after the series finale of The Originals in 2018. So it's safe to say that Rebekah's reemergence in Mystic Falls has been long awaited.

For those who need a refresher, Legacies is a spin-off of both Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Created by Julie Plec, the teen drama stars Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Aria Shahghasemi and Matthew Davis, and is currently in its fourth season.

In a first look photo of the episode, a cross-armed Hope (Russell) stands with her aunt at a bar—and they couldn't be more related. Not only are they both sporting leather jackets, but they're also photographed looking off into the distance.