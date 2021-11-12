Transform Your Room Into a Cozy Hotel With These Bamboo Luxury Sheets

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Find yourself tossing and turning at night? Maybe it's not you. Maybe it's your sheets. You may be tempted to drop thousands of dollars on that trendy mattress you keep seeing on Instagram or check out that blackout curtain your friend swears improved their life. Before you go to the extremes with buying sleep products, you may want to improve your sheet-y situation first. Better sheets could lead to better sleep. If you want to snooze like a baby and wake up feeling refreshed every day, investing in premium-quality sheets won't break the bank.
Take these Bamboo Comfort Sheets, for example. Made by Bed Bath Fashions, they're specifically made to be durable, stylish, and unbelievably soft. Bed Bath Fashions crafts them out of eco-friendly bamboo fiber blend, which is not only known to be more long-lasting than traditional sheets but is softer to the touch, too—even stronger than cotton, according to SleepAdvisor. It also helps that bamboo bedding is breathable, which can make for a comfier night of sleep. It won't trap excess heat, either, so you won't wake up sweating.
Bamboo Comfort 4-Piece Sheet Set
TLDR: These sheets help you fall asleep even before you think about counting sheep. You can grab the Bamboo Comfort Sheets on sale. Take your pick from these options: 4-Piece Luxury Sheet Set (White/Twin) for
$99 $34.99; 6-Piece Luxury Sheet Set (White/Full) for $109 $36.99; 6-Piece Set Luxury Sheet Set (White/Queen) for $119 $28.99; or 6-Piece Luxury Sheet Set (White/King) for $129 $39.99.
Bed Bath Fashions touts that these luxury sheets are also hypoallergenic. According to the company, bamboo has the capacity to reduce the amount of moisture in your bed, so nasty things like dust mites, mold spores, and mildew, and other allergens won't get trapped in it. They're also wrinkle-free, so they'll stay smooth and soft pretty much 24/7.
The sheets can upgrade mattresses of up to 16 inches, thanks to their deep pockets. Their classic, minimalist design is easy to match with any décor. Plus, cleaning them isn't a pain, either. As per the care instructions, you can easily machine wash them in cold water for quick and easy cleaning.
Sweet dreams ahead!
While you're shopping for home, don't miss these affordable and chic décor finds from Amazon!