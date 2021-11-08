Emilio Estevez Addresses Departure From The Mighty Ducks Series, Denies Being Anti-Vax

Watch : Emilio Esteves Dishes on Original "The Mighty Ducks": E! News Rewind

Emilio Estevez is speaking out amid news of his exit from the Disney+ series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the 59-year-old actor released a statement regarding his departure from the show to "clear up some falsehoods," explaining to Deadline that he decided not to return for a second season due to a "contract dispute and not, as some would believe an anti-vaccine position."

His statement came days after it was reported that the production company, ABC Signature, chose not to renew Estevez's contract because the star would not confirm if he would comply with their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Responding to the report, Estevez denied that he left the series due to the vaccine mandate, saying, "I am not anti-vaxx. Full stop."