Anya Taylor-Joy Has the Purr-Fect Accessories For Her Frisky CFDA Awards Outfit

Anya Taylor-Joy did not come to play at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

The Queen's Gambit actress, 25, stepped onto the red carpet wearing a purple ensemble with a statement headpiece that has Gen Z written all over it. Anya wore a wild leopard-print hat, which included a net to partially hide her face, along with matching animal-print gloves.

Her Oscar de la Renta dress featured a retro belted waist, plunging neckline and peplum detail that definitely made her stand out.

Anya is the first ever recipient of the CFDA's Face of the Year award. The council announced the honor on Oct. 19, writing on Instagram that the 25-year-old actress' "on-screen presence is so powerful that she has transcended into the fashion and beauty realm, gracing countless national and international magazines," like Elle and Vanity Fair.

In other words, Anya is a force to be reckoned with, whether it's on the big screen or the cover of fashion's biggest magazines.