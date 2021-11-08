People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Jodie Turner-Smith's Anne Boleyn Series Has Found a New Streaming Service

Bow down! The Queen & Slim actress is set to star in the new AMC+ three-part psychological thriller. Find out why her new part has heads rolling.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 08, 2021 10:17 PMTags
We're losing our heads over this news!

AMC+ today announced that it has acquired the new three-part psychological thriller Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the title role. The drama that is being called groundbreaking for its casting of the first Black actress to portray the Tudor queen on-screen.

The streamer is bringing the show to American audiences after the series ran back in June 2021. Casting Jodie as one of history's most infamous queens was a topic of debate on social media when the show originally aired on Britain's public service broadcaster, Channel 5, this summer.

"As a Black woman, I can understand being marginalized. I have a lived experience of what limitation and marginalization feel like," Jodie said in an interview cited by The New York Times. "I thought it was interesting to bring the freshness of a Black body telling that story." 

The tale of Anne trying to bear a male heir for Henry VIII while their first-born daughter Elizabeth is overlooked for the throne is a well-known real-life soap opera that has never lost its appeal to audiences.

Parisa Taghizadeh/Fable/Sony/AMC

Though the story of Anne Boleyn is an old and well-known one, it certainly calls to mind more recent royal scandals. As stated in the New York Times article, the early press tours with Jodie had her reflecting on the way Meghan Markle was treated during her time in Buckingham Palace, saying that having her in the family was "a missed opportunity" for the monarchy.

One thing not missing is the pride the streamer is taking in the show. 

"We are proud to add Anne Boleyn to our slate of AMC+ Original Series," said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+. "Featuring a superb ensemble cast led by Jodie Turner-Smith‘s mesmerizing performance and a predominantly female creative team, this groundbreaking drama, told from the unique perspective of one of history's most fascinating – and scrutinized – women, makes for a can't-miss television event to end the year." 

Anne Boleyn will premiere Thursday, Dec 9 on AMC+.

 

