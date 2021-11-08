Inside Scott Disick and Travis Barker's Relationship After Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

Watch : Scott Disick "Feeling Low" After Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

It appears Scott Disick, 38, and Travis Barker, 45, are trying to poosh past the drama.

Nearly three weeks after the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, he and the Flip It Like Disick star came together for the first time to celebrate matriarch and momager Kris Jenner's 66th birthday on Friday, Nov. 5.

A source close to the family exclusively tells E! News that while Scott "feels awkward" being around Kravis, he understands it's going to be the new normal.

"Scott knows he can't escape [Travis] and Kourtney and will have to deal with seeing them and being around them," says the insider. "Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family, but has signed on to their new show and had to be present."

Even though Scott attended Kris' birthday celebration per a work obligation, the source notes that "Scott and Travis are cordial."

"Travis always says hello to Scott and is very nice," adds the insider. "He doesn't want any bad blood with Scott."