Carrie Underwood Subtly Supports Husband Mike Fisher's Message Defending Aaron Rodgers

Watch : Carrie Underwood Shares Throwback Pics for 10th Anniversary

After Mike Fisher shared a lengthy message in defense of Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks, Carrie Underwood is weighing in.



Captioning a gray-and-white image that read "I stand with Aaron Rodgers," on Nov. 6, Mike wrote on Instagram, "I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."

Most recently, Aaron defended his decision to not get vaccinated and made comments questioning vaccine effectiveness in an interview with The Pat McAfee Show last week.



The former NHL player added, "The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people's health, they would have daily testing for all."

The Instagram post garnered over 56,000 likes from fans, including, most notably, his wife. Following his message, both Mike and Carrie became a trending topic on social media, with many weighing in on the commentary.