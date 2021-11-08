Carrie Underwood Subtly Supports Husband Mike Fisher's Message Defending Aaron Rodgers

After Mike Fisher shared a lengthy message in defense of Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks, Carrie Underwood is weighing in.
Captioning a gray-and-white image that read "I stand with Aaron Rodgers," on Nov. 6, Mike wrote on Instagram, "I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated."
Most recently, Aaron defended his decision to not get vaccinated and made comments questioning vaccine effectiveness in an interview with The Pat McAfee Show last week.
The former NHL player added, "The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people's health, they would have daily testing for all."
The Instagram post garnered over 56,000 likes from fans, including, most notably, his wife. Following his message, both Mike and Carrie became a trending topic on social media, with many weighing in on the commentary.
"But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health," Mike continued his message. "It's about control over our lives. I won't stand for that. It's time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable," adding, "We need to stand up now before it's too late."
Mike's message in defense of Aaron came just one day after the Green Bay Packers quarterback disclosed that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. Confirming that he recently tested positive for the virus in the interview with The Pat McAfee Show last week, Aaron quickly came under fire because he'd told reporters this summer that he had been "immunized."
When asked about his previous remarks, Aaron said he "didn't lie in the initial press conference" and that "it was the truth."
"Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized," he continued. "I would have responded with this: I would have said, 'Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker. If you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body.'"
The quarterback, who also said in the interview that he is allergic to one of the ingredients in the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, added, "I made a decision based on what's best for my body."