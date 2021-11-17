Martha Stewart's Gift Picks Under $100 Will Turn Your House Into a Winter Wonderland

We interviewed Martha Stewart because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Martha's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As a professional chef, decorator and homemaker, Martha Stewart has an abundance of great gift ideas.

And as celebrations begin to safely come back, the best-selling author wants to help readers make it an extra special holiday season.

"With more families having larger gatherings this year, decorating one's home and creating delicious menus requires lots of advanced planning and shopping—far in advance of the holidays (remember the supply chain problems and shortages)," Martha explained. "Martha.com has many wonderful products to help you plan, create and entertain."

In between her busy schedule, Martha spotlighted some of her favorite presents. From ornaments and clothing to must-have kitchen appliances and trees, there is sure to be something for even the trickiest person on your gift list below.