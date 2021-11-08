How Reservation Dogs' Devery Jacobs is "Living Truthfully" as Queer & Indigenous

Watch : "Reservation Dogs" Star Is a PROUD Queer Mohawk: Ones to Watch

Paving the way for future generations.

Devery Jacobs never saw herself on TV or in movies while she was growing up. Now, the actress is working toward a world where other kids—especially those that are queer and Indigenous like her—don't have to experience the same lack of representation.

"For me, choosing to be open about my life and who I am stems from the pride in that but also as a means to show girls on the rez who are growing up," Jacobs exclusively told E! News on Nov. 8 in honor of our "Ones to Watch" series celebrating Indigenous heritage.

"It's my hope that being open about who I am and living truthfully as myself, that it can encourage other queer Indigenous kids on the rez, off the rez, wherever they've grown up, to be their whole selves as well," added Jacobs, who was born and raised in Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory.

Now an actress, Jacobs' latest project has been her most fulfilling: Hulu's Reservation Dogs.