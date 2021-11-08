People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Oppenheim Group Its Expanding Their Empire With a Selling Sunset Spin-Off

Where will the Selling Sunset group be selling homes next? Find out here.

Soon the Oppenheim Group will be selling more than just Sunset!

Netflix announced on Nov.8 that Selling Sunset will be getting a new spin-off show, Selling The OC, which will follow agents from the Newport Beach office. An all-new cast, including agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, among others, joins Oppenheim Group owner Jason Oppenheim, as they sell luxurious multi-million dollar homes to the rich and famous. The spin-off, created and executive produced by Adam DiVello, has already started filming and is set to premiere in 2022 on Netflix. 

Unfortunately, despite rumors, Selling Sunset real estate agent Heather Rae El Moussa, formerly Heather Rae Young who recently married Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa, will not have any property listings on Selling The OC. But don't fret, there is still hope that Chrishell Stause, who is dating Oppenheim, may make a guest appearance. 

This news follows the announcement from earlier this year that DiVello and Done and Done Productions will be following the agents of Allure Realty in Florida in another Sunset spin-off, Selling Tampa, though a premiere date has not been announced yet.

We will be anxiously waiting for the Selling The OC as we gear up to watch the fourth season of Selling Sunset which premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix. Fans can expect to see familiar faces–Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz–as well as two new agents, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan

What will we be doing while we wait for all of this new Selling Sunset franchise content? Binging the first three seasons of the original show on Netflix, obviously. 

