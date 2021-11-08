Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter's Ears: "Can't Wait for the Internet to Call Me a Child Abuser"

Hilary Duff has no time for mommy-shamers.
In an Instagram Story post on Sunday, Nov. 7, the Younger star revealed that she had her 7-month-old daughter Mae James Bair's ears pierced and posted a picture of the baby girl rocking a pair of stud earrings. The actress, who previously came under fire for piercing her daughter Banks Violet Bair's ears at a young age, anticipated backlash for her decision and preemptively called out those who may judge her in the accompanying caption.
"Yes! I pierced her ears today," Hilary wrote. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser....again."
She added alongside an emoji of a hand flashing the peace sign, "Lesss go."
In addition to Mae and Banks, now 3, Hilary is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie. She shares her two daughters with husband Matthew Koma, while co-parents her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Back in 2019, Hilary faced a flurry of harsh comments when she shared that she had pierced Banks' ears at 7-months-old and posted a picture of the tiny tot with her new piercing. At the time, some social media users slammed Hilary for the parenting choice, with one claiming that the Lizzie McGuire alum caused her youngster "tremendous amount of pain and discomfort."
Earlier this year, Hilary opened up about her experience being on the receiving end of mom-shaming, sharing that it can sometimes affect her mental health.
"I think it's really hard, actually," she told Yahoo! Life this February. "I'm so used to dodging the comments or the judgment, that I don't realize. Like, you just get a tough skin and you don't realize how much it actually affects you."
"I don't comment on other people's posts like that, so I don't understand, but I guess it's just a need for attention or whatever," she continued. "It's hard not to take it personal."
As for how she deals with her critics, Hilary has learned to take a step back and see the bigger picture.
She explained, "At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I'm like, 'It's one person. That's not how everybody feels. That doesn't really matter. That person's, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.'"