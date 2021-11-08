Hilary Duff Pierces 7-Month-Old Daughter's Ears: "Can't Wait for the Internet to Call Me a Child Abuser"

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

Hilary Duff has no time for mommy-shamers.

In an Instagram Story post on Sunday, Nov. 7, the Younger star revealed that she had her 7-month-old daughter Mae James Bair's ears pierced and posted a picture of the baby girl rocking a pair of stud earrings. The actress, who previously came under fire for piercing her daughter Banks Violet Bair's ears at a young age, anticipated backlash for her decision and preemptively called out those who may judge her in the accompanying caption.

"Yes! I pierced her ears today," Hilary wrote. "Can't wait for the internet to call me a child abuser....again."

She added alongside an emoji of a hand flashing the peace sign, "Lesss go."

In addition to Mae and Banks, now 3, Hilary is also mom to 9-year-old son Luca Cruz Comrie. She shares her two daughters with husband Matthew Koma, while co-parents her son with ex-husband Mike Comrie.