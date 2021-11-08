See Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Cringe During a Candid Sex Talk With Girlfriends

Let's talk about sex, Amy.
In this exclusive sneak peek from Little People, Big World's wedding special, Amy & Chris's Happily Ever After, which airs Tuesday, Nov. 9 on TLC, fiancée Amy Roloff finds herself in the middle of an uncomfortable conversation about sex. Per the TLC star, her girlfriends love to dish about S-E-X, especially when on a girls' trip. Unfortunately for Amy, this is not her favorite topic of conversation.
"They really want me to kind of, I don't know, talk about [my] love life," she laments in a confessional, "or personal stuff."
After a flashback from a different outing shows Amy getting squeamish while talking about the mile-high club, she adds, "I never feel good about it. I never feel comfortable about that."
It seems that Amy's girlfriends didn't get the memo, as one friend begins asking trivia questions that are all sex-related. Though Amy may not enjoy the line of questions, she eventually joins in on the fun, guessing that rug burns are the most common sex injury.
Turns out the answer is love bites, to which Amy hilariously responds, "Those people are weird."
Later on, Amy makes it clear that she doesn't participate in dirty talk either. In response to this, one friend encourages, "You need to start some dirty talk. Maybe [fiancé Chris Marek] would like that."
So why exactly is Amy so uneasy while talking about sex? "I think she's uncomfortable because Amy's only had two men," according to one pal.
Amy confirmed this to be true, later sharing with the camera, "With me being a little person, me being different than anyone else around me, I haven't dated a tremendous amount, if at all, and so, you know, I didn't have much to share to begin with."
Amy goes on to describe herself as "much more traditional."
For all of this and more, including Amy's stance on bondage (ouch!), watch the candid conversation above.
Little People, Big World: Amy & Chris's Happily Ever After premieres Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. on TLC.