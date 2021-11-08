Inside Alo Yoga's Star-Studded Winter House Event

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Alo Yoga's Winter House was the place to be last week.
Alessandra Ambrosio, Lucy Hale, Patrick Star, Claire Crawley and Victoria Justice were the among the many celebrities who attended the five-day wellness event hosted by Alo Yoga. From ice skating, Mejuri ear piercings and Skin Gym ice facials using the Alo Glow System to morning yoga and nightly sound baths, the star-studded event was nothing short of fun as guests aligned their mind, body and soul in the most stylish way possible.
Although the winter wonderland was a far cry from the sunny Los Angeles weather happening outside, guests suited up in Alo Yoga's lineup of winter-ready puffer jackets as well as their brand new faux fur and sherpa styles (aka the true stars of the event)!
In addition to sipping on Foursigmatic mushroom cacao and munching on treats from Dreampops, HU Kitchen and Lesser Evil, our favorite part of the wellness event was dissecting all of the ways attendees repped Alo's activewear in the most perfect icy blue, crisp winter white, steel grey and black hues.
Below, we rounded up all of the outfits stars were wearing at the event, so you can rep them, too! Whether you live in a literal winter wonderland or a warmer climate, Alo Yoga has something for everyone. And of course, we provided some options that you can forward to Santa!
Airlift Suit Up Bra
This steel blue hue is even prettier in person! The winter-ready bra also offers ample support for the girls so you can workout with ease.
Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging
If you get the bra, why not complete the fit with the matching leggings?! We love the logo waistband and smoothing material.
Faux Fur Foxy Jacket
Given the amount of celebrities that rocked this insanely cozy jacket at the Alo Yoga event, we are predicting this is going to be THE jacket of the season. Available in black, ivory and cranberry, this faux fur must-have will go without all of your fall and winter fits. It's definitely worth the investment because you can wear it year after year. We are praying for a Christmas miracle that the dark emerald hue comes back in stock!
Knock Out Faux Fur Jakcet
As someone who is always cold, this jacket is a dream come true. Whether you're headed to the snow or live in a place where extra layers are required, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to this luxe faux fur jacket. Plus, it has a dreamy satin-like lining and pockets to keep your essentials close while on the go.
Cashmere Beanie
While hats might seem like a cliché gift, this cashmere beanie will be used day in and day out during the colder months. Plus, it will go with everything!
Lavish Bra - Blue Skies
Offering light to medium support, this sports bra is perfect for studio classes or trying to find your zen. There are so many reasons why we keep buying this bra over and over again! To name a few, it's super comfy, flattering and gives you ample midriff and bust coverage.
High-Waist Biker Short
Complete the look with these high-waist bike shorts that are flattering even for us shorter people!
Micro Sherpa Solstice Coverup
Also available in black, this zip-up jacket is what cozy dreams are made of during the colder months. Plus, there's a matching pair of pants!
Warrior Mat
At the Alo Winter House, attendees were able to seek balance, clarity and stretch out their minds and bodies with yoga classes and nightly sound baths, which included these winter white mats. If there's a yogi on your list, we suggest surprising them with one of these supportive mats.
Soho Sweatpant
Our favorite motto? You can never have too many sweatpants! We love how you can dress these cashmere-like pants up or down and look effortlessly chic.
Peak Bra
This silhouette is stunning! In addition to giving you the coverage you need to comfortably get your sweat on, this bra will instantly make you the best dressed in your workout class.
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
We are obsessed with this bootcut legging! It's chic, flattering and perfect for the winter months.
Oversized Sherpa Trench
Attn: Santa! This oversized sherpa trench coat is everything. Whether you pair it with a workout fit underneath or a dressier outfit, you'll look and feel like an It Girl.
