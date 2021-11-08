People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Inside Alo Yoga's Star-Studded Winter House Event

From the guest list and fashion to the wellness activations and treats, we have all the details on Alo's winter wonderland that was flooding your Instagram feed last week.

By Emily Spain Nov 08, 2021 9:38 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingEventsShop With E!Shop FashionCelebrity Shopping
E-comm: Alo Yoga Winter House EventAlo

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Alo Yoga's Winter House was the place to be last week.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Lucy HalePatrick Star, Claire Crawley and Victoria Justice were the among the many celebrities who attended the five-day wellness event hosted by Alo Yoga. From ice skating, Mejuri ear piercings and Skin Gym ice facials using the Alo Glow System to morning yoga and nightly sound baths, the star-studded event was nothing short of fun as guests aligned their mind, body and soul in the most stylish way possible.

Although the winter wonderland was a far cry from the sunny Los Angeles weather happening outside, guests suited up in Alo Yoga's lineup of winter-ready puffer jackets as well as their brand new faux fur and sherpa styles (aka the true stars of the event)!

In addition to sipping on Foursigmatic mushroom cacao and munching on treats from DreampopsHU Kitchen and Lesser Evil, our favorite part of the wellness event was dissecting all of the ways attendees repped Alo's activewear in the most perfect icy blue, crisp winter white, steel grey and black hues

Below, we rounded up all of the outfits stars were wearing at the event, so you can rep them, too! Whether you live in a literal winter wonderland or a warmer climate, Alo Yoga has something for everyone. And of course, we provided some options that you can forward to Santa!

read
These Kendall Jenner-Loved Leggings Are Finally Back in Stock After Selling Out Twice

Trending Stories

1

Why This Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio Has the Internet Buzzing

2

Why Caitlyn Jenner Wants Her Relationship With Ex Kris to Be Better

3

Why Princess Diana's Close Friend Cut Ties With The Crown

Airlift Suit Up Bra

This steel blue hue is even prettier in person! The winter-ready bra also offers ample support for the girls so you can workout with ease.

$72
Alo Yoga

Airlift High-Waist Suit Up Legging

If you get the bra, why not complete the fit with the matching leggings?! We love the logo waistband and smoothing material.

$128
Alo Yoga

Faux Fur Foxy Jacket

Given the amount of celebrities that rocked this insanely cozy jacket at the Alo Yoga event, we are predicting this is going to be THE jacket of the season. Available in black, ivory and cranberry, this faux fur must-have will go without all of your fall and winter fits. It's definitely worth the investment because you can wear it year after year. We are praying for a Christmas miracle that the dark emerald hue comes back in stock!

$288
Alo Yoga

Knock Out Faux Fur Jakcet

As someone who is always cold, this jacket is a dream come true. Whether you're headed to the snow or live in a place where extra layers are required, you can't go wrong with treating yourself to this luxe faux fur jacket. Plus, it has a dreamy satin-like lining and pockets to keep your essentials close while on the go.

$368
Alo Yoga

Cashmere Beanie

While hats might seem like a cliché gift, this cashmere beanie will be used day in and day out during the colder months. Plus, it will go with everything!

$78
Alo Yoga

Lavish Bra - Blue Skies

Offering light to medium support, this sports bra is perfect for studio classes or trying to find your zen. There are so many reasons why we keep buying this bra over and over again! To name a few, it's super comfy, flattering and gives you ample midriff and bust coverage.

$58
Alo Yoga

High-Waist Biker Short

Complete the look with these high-waist bike shorts that are flattering even for us shorter people!

$58
Alo Yoga

Micro Sherpa Solstice Coverup

Also available in black, this zip-up jacket is what cozy dreams are made of during the colder months. Plus, there's a matching pair of pants!

$158
Alo Yoga

Warrior Mat

At the Alo Winter House, attendees were able to seek balance, clarity and stretch out their minds and bodies with yoga classes and nightly sound baths, which included these winter white mats. If there's a yogi on your list, we suggest surprising them with one of these supportive mats.

$100
Alo Yoga

Soho Sweatpant

Our favorite motto? You can never have too many sweatpants! We love how you can dress these cashmere-like pants up or down and look effortlessly chic.

$108
Alo Yoga

Peak Bra

This silhouette is stunning! In addition to giving you the coverage you need to comfortably get your sweat on, this bra will instantly make you the best dressed in your workout class.

$58
Alo Yoga

Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging

We are obsessed with this bootcut legging! It's chic, flattering and perfect for the winter months.

$98
Alo Yoga

Oversized Sherpa Trench

Attn: Santa! This oversized sherpa trench coat is everything. Whether you pair it with a workout fit underneath or a dressier outfit, you'll look and feel like an It Girl.

$298
Alo Yoga

Ready for more celeb style inspiration? Check out the uber-flattering faux leather leggings that are taking Hollywood by storm.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Why This Clip of Leonardo DiCaprio Has the Internet Buzzing

2

Why Caitlyn Jenner Wants Her Relationship With Ex Kris to Be Better

3

Why Princess Diana's Close Friend Cut Ties With The Crown

4

How Lady Gaga Feels About Her Controversial Meat Dress 11 Years Later

5

Camila Cabello Debuts New Neck Tattoo in Tribute to "Mother Nature"