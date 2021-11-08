Inside Alo Yoga's Star-Studded Winter House Event

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Alo Yoga's Winter House was the place to be last week.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Lucy Hale, Patrick Star, Claire Crawley and Victoria Justice were the among the many celebrities who attended the five-day wellness event hosted by Alo Yoga. From ice skating, Mejuri ear piercings and Skin Gym ice facials using the Alo Glow System to morning yoga and nightly sound baths, the star-studded event was nothing short of fun as guests aligned their mind, body and soul in the most stylish way possible.