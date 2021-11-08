Should NeNe Leakes Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Kenya Moore Weighs In

Watch : Kenya Moore Talks TENSE "Ultimate Girls Trip" With Ramona Singer

Real Housewives galore.

Kenya Moore is not only set to return for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she's also starring in Peacock's new Real Housewives spin-off, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Bravo fans watched the former Miss USA face off with Ramona Singer in the trailer for the highly-anticipated series, and now, Kenya is exclusively revealing what really went down between her and The Real Housewives of New York star.

"I've never spent any real time with Ramona, I've just heard about her," Kenya explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 8. "You know, her reputation precedes her. And I just think that I was calling her out a lot about her behavior before we even started the trip."

According to Kenya, this included "exposing the girls to COVID after we were, like, in the bubble."

"I was like, 'Oh, no. You're not going to put my health at risk,'" she added. "I think I just kind of called her out, and she didn't like that."