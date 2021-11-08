How Olympian Chloe Kim Overcame "Toxic" Pressure to "Feel Perfect All the Time"

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

Chloe Kim knows that if it doesn't serve you, let it go!

The snowboarder got candid about letting go of the mounting pressure that came with her newfound fame after she won gold at just 17 years old in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. "I felt pressured to be perfect all the time, and it drained me. I was genuinely angry for a while because I was so concerned about what everyone else would think about me," she told SHAPE.

"It became toxic. That's when I realized, I need to take better care of myself, and if I don't want to do something, I can't force myself to do it," she said. "It was very empowering for me, feeling like I finally had more control over my life. Right now, I'm in a much better place."

What helped her get to that better place? Therapy.