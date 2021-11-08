How Honey Boo Boo and Mama June Are Repairing Their Strained Relationship

Watch : Mama June & Honey Boo Boo Talk Reuniting for "The Masked Singer"

There's no hiding this mother-daughter reconciliation.

June "Mama June" Shannon, 42, has had her share of public ups and downs with Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 16. In fact, the duo, who first found fame on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012, eventually had numerous spin-offs of their own, including Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. But by 2020, they were more or less estranged. The pair has documented their distance and journey to healing on the 2021 season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

When given the opportunity to appear on The Masked Singer this fall, both Mama June and Alana said yes. Looking back, the two have no regrets about their experience.

"We had already been reconnecting because I was a year and a half sober at that point," Mama June shared on the Nov. 8 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "But I tell people…I started realizing when Alana did Dancing With the Stars a few years ago, I was in my addiction."

According to Mama June, The Masked Singer was the first time she was able to be in California with her daughter and do a major project sober.