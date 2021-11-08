Coach Singles' Day Sale: Score 25% Off the Bestselling Beat Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's official! Coach has cured our case of the Mondays.
Today through 11/13, you can score 25% off Coach's bestselling Beat Collection of handbags and clutches during their Single's Day Sale! All you have to do is use code: BEAT25 at checkout. Whether you're in need of a bag upgrade or have a stylish friend on your holiday shopping list, you can't go wrong with any of the styles included in the Beat collection. They're all versatile, classic and feature tons of unique details from gold chain handles, rivets, patches and adjustable straps.
Although we want the whole collection, we rounded up a few of our faves that are included in the sale. Scroll below for our picks!
Beat Crossbody Clutch In Colorblock
We love a chic colorblock moment! This bag features beautiful gold hardware, three credit card slots and detachable strap for crossbody wear. Talk about a bag that does it all!
Beat Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Horse And Carriage Print
This is one of those bags that you will always keep in your handbag rotation. It goes with everything, it's classic, fashionable and will compliment your ever-changing style.
Beat Saddle Bag
Everyone need a chic crossbody bag like this one that they can wear on a daily basis. In addition to its versatile construction, it includes tons of pockets to organize your must-haves.
Beat Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Patches
The alpine-inspired Coach patches on this shoulder bag add a fun touch in addition to making it feel exclusive. It will look so cute in your après-ski snapshots next to some warm cocoa!
Beat Shoulder Bag With Rivets
Between the rich green hue and rivet details, we are obsessed with this bag! The best part? It has two adjustable straps for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Beat Saddle Bag
Whether it's fall, winter, spring or summer, this saddle bag will be a constant in your life! It also comes in other must-have hues in case taupe isn't your thing.
