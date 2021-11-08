People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Coach Singles' Day Sale: Score 25% Off the Bestselling Beat Collection

Treat yourself and the fashionistas on your list to a new bag or clutch while saving big!

By Emily Spain Nov 08, 2021 6:31 PM
E-comm: Coach Singles Day Sale

It's official! Coach has cured our case of the Mondays.

Today through 11/13, you can score 25% off Coach's bestselling Beat Collection of handbags and clutches during their Single's Day Sale! All you have to do is use code: BEAT25 at checkout. Whether you're in need of a bag upgrade or have a stylish friend on your holiday shopping list, you can't go wrong with any of the styles included in the Beat collection. They're all versatile, classic and feature tons of unique details from gold chain handles, rivets, patches and adjustable straps.

Although we want the whole collection, we rounded up a few of our faves that are included in the sale. Scroll below for our picks!

Kohl's Early Black Friday Deals Are Here: Score 15% Off Your Purchase for a Limited Time

Beat Crossbody Clutch In Colorblock

We love a chic colorblock moment! This bag features beautiful gold hardware, three credit card slots and detachable strap for crossbody wear. Talk about a bag that does it all!

$325
$244
Coach

Beat Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Horse And Carriage Print

This is one of those bags that you will always keep in your handbag rotation. It goes with everything, it's classic, fashionable and will compliment your ever-changing style.

$550
$413
Coach

Beat Saddle Bag

Everyone need a chic crossbody bag like this one that they can wear on a daily basis. In addition to its versatile construction, it includes tons of pockets to organize your must-haves.

$450
$338
Coach

Beat Shoulder Bag In Signature Canvas With Patches

The alpine-inspired Coach patches on this shoulder bag add a fun touch in addition to making it feel exclusive. It will look so cute in your après-ski snapshots next to some warm cocoa!

$650
$488
Coach

Beat Shoulder Bag With Rivets

Between the rich green hue and rivet details, we are obsessed with this bag! The best part? It has two adjustable straps for shoulder or crossbody wear.

$595
$446
Coach

Beat Saddle Bag

Whether it's fall, winter, spring or summer, this saddle bag will be a constant in your life! It also comes in other must-have hues in case taupe isn't your thing.

$450
$338
Coach

Ready for more deals? For a limited time, score 30% off Our Place's famous Always Pan!

