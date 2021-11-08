Shonda Rhimes Teases Whether She Knows How Grey's Anatomy Will End

Don't freak out, Grey's fans, the medical drama isn't going anywhere. (Not yet, anyway.)
In an interview with Variety, Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes discussed what the future holds for Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The Emmy Award–winning series, starring Ellen Pompeo, Kate Walsh and Chandra Wilson, which first aired in 2005 and is on its 18th season, makes headlines every season as fans question when the beloved show will end. But when that day comes, does Rhimes know what will happen in the finale? Apparently not!
"I've written the end of that series, I want to say, a good eight times," Rhimes said in the interview. "I was like, ‘And that will be the end!' Or, ‘That'll be the final thing that's ever said or done!' And all of those things have already happened. So I give up on that, you know what I mean?"
We know exactly what she means!
Though Rhimes may not know what the final episode will entail, she says that she is in control of when the series will end. "Am I the person who decides when the show is over? Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me," the writer jokingly explained. "Am I going to be the person who decides like what the final scene is? I don't know!"
Rhimes' uncertainty surrounding whether or not she will write the final scene follows Krista Vernoff's taking the reigns as series showrunner in 2017.
"If you'd [asked] me this question three years ago, or prior to Krista arriving, I would have said, 'Yes, I can tell you exactly how it's going to end," Rhimes continued. "But once you hand off the ball for real, it's just different. So I don't know yet."
As long as Meredith Grey lives happily ever after, we don't mind waiting in suspense. Until then, we will be binge watching our favorite McDreamy episodes.
Grey's Anatomy airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC.